Insider Buying: Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Purchases $100,615.41 in Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,117,949 shares of Ault Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,615.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,862,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,634.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ault Alliance stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ault Alliance, Inc owns and manages a data center, and provides mission-critical products for the defense and aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and biopharma, and textile industries. It operates through the following segments: GWW, TurnOnGreen, Ault Alliance, Crypto-Currency, Real Estate, Ault Disruptive, and Holding Company.

