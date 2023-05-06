Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $101,824.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

