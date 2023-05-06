HC Wainwright Comments on Dynavax Technologies Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 50,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

