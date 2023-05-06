Financial Survey: Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) & Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 6.33% 12.43% 7.09% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Heart Test Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $6.94 billion 4.14 $231.40 million $2.14 64.44 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 857.12 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 8 6 0 2.25 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus target price of $141.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 441.67%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products. The company operates through the following segments: Americas Orthopedics, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Americas Spine and Global Dental. The Americas Orthopedics segment consists of the U.S. market and includes other North, Central, and South American markets for the firm’s orthopedic product categories. The EMEA segment focuses on Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment consists of Japan, China, and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The Americas Spine and Global Dental segment focuses on the U.S. market and includes other North, Central, and South American markets for the firm’s spine business, and all geographic markets for its dental business. This segment is also involved in research, development engineering, medica

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

