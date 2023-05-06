FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Decreased by Analyst

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

