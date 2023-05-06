Comparing WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares 10.14% 2.06% 0.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WCF Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares $17.36 million 3.76 $1.76 million N/A N/A

TC Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Volatility and Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats WCF Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

(Get Rating)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.