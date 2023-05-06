BTIG Research Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $76.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,224.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

