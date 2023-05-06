Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 563 shares of company stock worth $373,838. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,003.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $844.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $808.31. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,091.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.