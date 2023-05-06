Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.91. Repligen has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Repligen by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.