Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.37). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.37), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares traded.
Elegant Hotels Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £97.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.75.
About Elegant Hotels Group
Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.
