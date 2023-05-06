Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236,693 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

OGN stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a net margin of 12.14%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

