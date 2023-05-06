Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 179.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

