BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.48

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.48 and traded as high as C$7.60. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 2,698 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of BioSyent in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$91.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.32.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

