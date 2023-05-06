HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.00. HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.
HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.
HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR Company Profile
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services.
