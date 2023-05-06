Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.72. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 15,305 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

