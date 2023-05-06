Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.83

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and traded as high as $12.30. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 10,053 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.
