The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $962.10

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 962.10 ($12.02) and traded as high as GBX 978 ($12.22). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 977 ($12.21), with a volume of 238,972 shares.

The Monks Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -234.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 962.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 979.80.

About The Monks Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.