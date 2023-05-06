Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.08

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as high as C$3.35. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 6,800 shares traded.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of C$23.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.2507267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

