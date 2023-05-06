Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.50

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.50 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.40). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 23,296 shares traded.

Gear4music Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,535.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.99.

About Gear4music



Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Further Reading

