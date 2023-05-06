Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,663.21

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,663.21 ($20.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,566 ($19.57). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,585 ($19.80), with a volume of 232,981 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.36) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,455.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,663.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,803.03, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.07.

In other Indivior news, insider Mark Stejbach acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,502 ($18.77) per share, with a total value of £21,028 ($26,271.86). 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

