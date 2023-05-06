Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.53. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 1,502 shares trading hands.

Ellomay Capital Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

