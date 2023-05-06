Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.74

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and traded as high as $37.49. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 8,232 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMFKY. UBS Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,007.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

About Smurfit Kappa Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8115 per share. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

