Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $164.05

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.05 and traded as high as $176.50. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.64.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

(Get Rating)

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.