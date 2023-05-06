Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.92

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $7.92. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 8,400 shares changing hands.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $270.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in natural gas exploration and development activities. The firm also focuses on the commercialization of Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

