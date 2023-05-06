Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.1 %

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.31.

Shares of AEM opened at C$80.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.16. The stock has a market cap of C$36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 102.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

