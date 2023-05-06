Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

RIG opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.