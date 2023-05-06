P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of PTSI opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $237.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.