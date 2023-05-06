P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PTSI opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $237.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 716,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 603,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,355 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.