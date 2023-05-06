StockNews.com Lowers NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $5,852.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,533.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,986.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock worth $60,917,852. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

