StockNews.com Lowers NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,956.00.
NVR Stock Performance
Shares of NVR opened at $5,852.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,533.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,986.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock worth $60,917,852. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
