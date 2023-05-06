Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PACB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $124,307. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 589,320 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 583.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 453,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 387,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

