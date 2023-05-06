Glenn Molloy Purchases 100,000 Shares of PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK – Get Rating) insider Glenn Molloy bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($72,847.68).

Glenn Molloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Glenn Molloy acquired 99,470 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,316.30 ($84,977.68).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Glenn Molloy acquired 100,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,000.00 ($76,158.94).

On Tuesday, April 4th, Glenn Molloy acquired 100,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,000.00 ($78,145.70).

On Thursday, March 16th, Glenn Molloy acquired 60,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,760.00 ($39,576.16).

On Tuesday, March 14th, Glenn Molloy acquired 50,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,300.00 ($35,960.26).

PPK Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a current ratio of 15.10.

PPK Group Company Profile

PPK Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells boron nitride nanotubes in Australia. It also offers lithium sulphur batteries, white graphene, and body armour; and digital platform for proactive road safety analytics and management. The company was formerly known as Plaspak Group Limited and changed its name to PPK Group Limited in September 2006.

