Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Sells $104,260.80 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $117.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.74 and a 12 month high of $131.09.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Insperity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

See Also

