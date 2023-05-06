Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Purchases $103,416.10 in Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UHT opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 9.91. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

