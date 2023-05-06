Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given “Maintains” Rating at VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.61 and its 200 day moving average is $241.01.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

