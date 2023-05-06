Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. Timken has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Timken will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Timken by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.