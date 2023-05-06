Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $397.47 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

