Brokers Issue Forecasts for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

NYSE:INSP opened at $277.19 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $282.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,016. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

