Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $223.86 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average is $234.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,358 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

