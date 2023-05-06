Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $366.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Funke purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,365,633.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $376,476. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,623,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

