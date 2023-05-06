USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $190.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,909.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.