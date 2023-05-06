Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 23,914 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,914 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of ACCO Brands worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACCO Brands Stock Up 15.6 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $485.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -187.49%.

About ACCO Brands



ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

