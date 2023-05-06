Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CEO Kevin S. Blair Buys 4,600 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNV opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

