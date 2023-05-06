George Makris, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Chairman George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 582,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,008.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simmons First National Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,150,000 after acquiring an additional 384,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,685,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after buying an additional 621,340 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

