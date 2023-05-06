Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. TheStreet cut Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

