Insider Buying: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Purchases 20,017 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,017 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,513.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 237,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,903.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HMST stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

HMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 77.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,408,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in HomeStreet by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,302 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.