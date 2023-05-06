Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Richard John Stingi Sells 750 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $152.87 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $15,313,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

