Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 23,412 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,412 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,708,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,831,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,352,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

