Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Acquires 20,000 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.90 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of A$158,000.00 ($104,635.76).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 7,088 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.23 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of A$58,334.24 ($38,631.95).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 25,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.07 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of A$201,850.00 ($133,675.50).
Dicker Data Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08.
Dicker Data Cuts Dividend
About Dicker Data
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
