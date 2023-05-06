Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Vladimir Mitnovetski Acquires 20,000 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.90 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of A$158,000.00 ($104,635.76).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dicker Data alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 7,088 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.23 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of A$58,334.24 ($38,631.95).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 25,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.07 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of A$201,850.00 ($133,675.50).

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08.

Dicker Data Cuts Dividend

About Dicker Data

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

(Get Rating)

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.