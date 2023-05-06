Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $143,280.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Newmont Stock Down 1.4 %

NEM stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

