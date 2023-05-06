Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 48,520 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,520 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.