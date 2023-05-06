Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Sells $160,880.70 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

